Friday Police Round-Up: Sgt. Cabrera and K9 Kobalt — Dynamic Duo of the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office

Prince William County
Attempted Malicious Wounding (Domestic Related) – On August 2 at 1:04AM, officers responded to the Woodbridge Station Apartments located in the 1500 block of Constellation Pl. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a domestic dispute. The investigation revealed a man, later identified as the accused, forced entry into the apartment of an acquaintance where he then brandished a knife toward a 43-year-old male occupant of the apartment. The accused broke the man’s phone before leaving the apartment. Officers and a police K-9 searched the area for the accused who was not located. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Eduin Misael FLORES GUTIERREZ. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.
Wanted: [No Photo Available]
Eduin Misael FLORES GUTIERREZ, 45, of no fixed address
Described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’10”, 150lbs., with black hair
Wanted for malicious wounding and destruction of property
Strong-Arm Robbery – On August 2 at 12:02AM, officers responded to the area of Forestdale Ave. near Fairview Ln. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed the victim, a 36-year old man, was riding his scooter in the above area when he was approached by an unknown man. During the encounter, the suspect grabbed the victim off the scooter causing both parties to fall to the ground. The suspect then struck the victim before leaving the area with the victim’s wallet and scooter. Minor injuries were reported. The suspect was described as a white male wearing dark-colored clothing.
Strong-Arm Robbery – On August 1 at 5:03PM, officers responded to investigate a robbery that was reported to have occurred in the 14100 block of Potomac Mills Rd. in Woodbridge (22191) on the evening of July 29. The investigation revealed the victim, 26-year-old man, was in the above area when he was approached by an unknown man. During the encounter, the suspect struck the victim who fell to the ground and temporarily lost consciousness. Upon waking, the victim’s Polaroid P1 speaker was missing. The victim went to an area hospital later for treatment where police were contacted. The suspect was described as a black male, about 5’9” with a skinny/muscular build and short black hair.
Burglary of a School – On August 2 at 4:45AM, officers responded to investigate a burglary that was reported to have occurred at Ann Ludwig Elementary School located at 14575 Potomac Branch Dr. in Woodbridge (22191) sometime between 3:30AM on August 1 and 4:38AM on August 2. The investigation revealed forced entry was made into the school through a door that was found damaged. No property was
reported missing.
Burglary of a School – On July 31 at 10:46AM, officers responded to investigate a burglary that was reported to have occurred at Woodbridge High School located at 3001 Old Bridge Rd. in Woodbridge (22192) on July 16 at approximately 8:50PM. Video surveillance revealed three individuals, possibly juveniles, were seen inside the school. Initial entry was made into the building through an unsecured window. The parties dispersed leaving the property, two in a dark-colored sedan. No property was reported missing.
Attempted Residential Burglary – On August 2 at 11:06AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 7600 block of Michelle Ct. in Manassas (20109) to investigate an attempted burglary. The investigation revealed the occupants of the residence heard a loud noise and found the rear sliding glass door damaged. Outside the residence, an unknown man was seen leaving the area on a bicycle. No entry was made into the home and no property was reported missing.
Suspect Description:
A black male, approximately 6’2”, between 190-200lbs., bald, with facial hair
Last seen wearing a white tank top, blue jeans, carrying a black/white Adidas backpack -more-
Public Information Office • 5036 Davis Ford Road, Woodbridge, VA 22192 • 703-792-5123 | pwcva.gov/police Prince William County Police Department is a Nationally Accredited Law Enforcement Agency
Arrests
Attempted Malicious Wounding – On August 1 at 10:05PM, officers responded to the 7300 block of Sudley Rd. in Manassas (20109) to investigate an attempted assault. The investigation revealed the victim, a 35-year-old man, and two other parties, one identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation in a parking lot in the above area. During the encounter, the accused got into a vehicle and drove towards the victim before leaving the area. The victim was not struck by the vehicle and contacted the police. Officers located the accused nearby where she was detained without incident. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Tamara Deshana SMITH, was arrested.
Arrested on August 1:
Tamara Deshana SMITH, 45, of 7249 New Market Ct. in Manassas
Charged with attempted malicious wounding
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond
Spotsylvania County
Early this morning, deputies responded to an attempted robbery at a 7-Eleven store on Plank Road. An unknown male suspect assaulted the store clerk but left without stealing anything after the clerk fought back. The clerk provided a detailed description, and K9 teams from the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office and Fredericksburg Police Department tracked the suspect, Kenneth Wayne Auston, to a location behind Advance Auto Parts on Salem Church Road. Auston, 48, was arrested for attempted robbery, public intoxication, assault on the clerk, obstruction of justice, and assault on law enforcement. He was also wanted for a felony probation violation. During the arrest, Auston assaulted deputies. The clerk sustained minor injuries and was treated on-site. Auston is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
Deputies responded to an attempted robbery at the 7-11 in the 4200 block of Plank Road just after 3am this morning after the store clerk reported that an unknown male suspect went behind the counter and assaulted her. The clerk fought back causing the suspect to leave without obtaining anything. The clerk was able to provide a detailed description of the suspect and K9 teams from the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office and Fredericksburg Police Department starting tracking the suspect through the shopping center and area businesses off Salem Church Road and were able to locate the suspect hiding behind Advance Auto Parts in the 2300 block of Salem Church Road. Kenneth Wayne Auston, 48 years of age from Fredericksburg was arrested for Attempted robbery by force, public intoxication, assault and battery on the 7-11 clerk, obstruction of justice and assault and battery on law enforcement. Mr. Auston was also wanted by Fredericksburg Police Department for Felony probation violation. During the arrest, Mr. Auston assaulted deputies. The clerk suffered minor injuries during the robbery attempt and was treated at the scene. Mr. Auston was incarcerated under no bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
Stafford County
Ford T. Humphrey Public Safety Building, 8/1, 1:11 p.m. Employer at a Stafford County Business came to the Sheriff’s Office lobby to report an employee falsifying hours worked on a timesheet. The case is under investigation.
FOUND PROPERTY
Lakewood Apartments, 8/1, 4:21 p.m. Staff at the apartment complex found a suspected controlled substance wrapped in a Powerball lottery ticket. The ticket was not a winner.
Rowser Building 1739 Richmond Highway, 8/1, 6:06 a.m. Deputies recovered an unoccupied stolen car in the parking lot. The Honda sedan was determined to be stolen from Fairfax. A prime suspect is already incarcerated at the nearby Rappahannock Regional Jail.
FRAUD
Barclay Lane, 8/1, 10:17 p.m. Resident reported she used Paypal to purchase a vehicle through Facebook. The seller account was found to be fictitious.
Richards Ferry Road, 8/1, 12:05 p.m. Resident reported a gift card was used without her permission.
Le Way Drive, 8/1, 11:20 a.m. A business in Florida had their account hacked and the offender used the account to purchase two vehicles from the Auto Auction.
Holly Corner Road, 8/1, 10:06 a.m. Resident reported she attempted to purchase a golf cart through Facebook Marketplace. After a deposit of $500, the account was determined to be fraudulent.
LARCENY
Goose Pond Road, 8/1, 5:30 p.m. Resident reported an ex-boyfriend transferred money out of her bank account.
VANDALISM
Cynthia’s Place, 8/1, 11:12 a.m. Resident reported her car window was shattered overnight.