Friday Police Round-Up: Sgt. Cabrera and K9 Kobalt — Dynamic Duo of the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office

Prince William County

Attempted Malicious Wounding (Domestic Related) – On August 2 at 1:04AM, officers responded to the Woodbridge Station Apartments located in the 1500 block of Constellation Pl. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a domestic dispute. The investigation revealed a man, later identified as the accused, forced entry into the apartment of an acquaintance where he then brandished a knife toward a 43-year-old male occupant of the apartment. The accused broke the man’s phone before leaving the apartment. Officers and a police K-9 searched the area for the accused who was not located. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Eduin Misael FLORES GUTIERREZ. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.

Wanted: [No Photo Available]

Eduin Misael FLORES GUTIERREZ, 45, of no fixed address

Described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’10”, 150lbs., with black hair

Wanted for malicious wounding and destruction of property

Strong-Arm Robbery – On August 2 at 12:02AM, officers responded to the area of Forestdale Ave. near Fairview Ln. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed the victim, a 36-year old man, was riding his scooter in the above area when he was approached by an unknown man. During the encounter, the suspect grabbed the victim off the scooter causing both parties to fall to the ground. The suspect then struck the victim before leaving the area with the victim’s wallet and scooter. Minor injuries were reported. The suspect was described as a white male wearing dark-colored clothing.

Strong-Arm Robbery – On August 1 at 5:03PM, officers responded to investigate a robbery that was reported to have occurred in the 14100 block of Potomac Mills Rd. in Woodbridge (22191) on the evening of July 29. The investigation revealed the victim, 26-year-old man, was in the above area when he was approached by an unknown man. During the encounter, the suspect struck the victim who fell to the ground and temporarily lost consciousness. Upon waking, the victim’s Polaroid P1 speaker was missing. The victim went to an area hospital later for treatment where police were contacted. The suspect was described as a black male, about 5’9” with a skinny/muscular build and short black hair.

Burglary of a School – On August 2 at 4:45AM, officers responded to investigate a burglary that was reported to have occurred at Ann Ludwig Elementary School located at 14575 Potomac Branch Dr. in Woodbridge (22191) sometime between 3:30AM on August 1 and 4:38AM on August 2. The investigation revealed forced entry was made into the school through a door that was found damaged. No property was

reported missing.

Burglary of a School – On July 31 at 10:46AM, officers responded to investigate a burglary that was reported to have occurred at Woodbridge High School located at 3001 Old Bridge Rd. in Woodbridge (22192) on July 16 at approximately 8:50PM. Video surveillance revealed three individuals, possibly juveniles, were seen inside the school. Initial entry was made into the building through an unsecured window. The parties dispersed leaving the property, two in a dark-colored sedan. No property was reported missing.

Attempted Residential Burglary – On August 2 at 11:06AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 7600 block of Michelle Ct. in Manassas (20109) to investigate an attempted burglary. The investigation revealed the occupants of the residence heard a loud noise and found the rear sliding glass door damaged. Outside the residence, an unknown man was seen leaving the area on a bicycle. No entry was made into the home and no property was reported missing.

Suspect Description:

A black male, approximately 6’2”, between 190-200lbs., bald, with facial hair

Last seen wearing a white tank top, blue jeans, carrying a black/white Adidas backpack -more-

Public Information Office • 5036 Davis Ford Road, Woodbridge, VA 22192 • 703-792-5123 | pwcva.gov/police Prince William County Police Department is a Nationally Accredited Law Enforcement Agency

Arrests

Attempted Malicious Wounding – On August 1 at 10:05PM, officers responded to the 7300 block of Sudley Rd. in Manassas (20109) to investigate an attempted assault. The investigation revealed the victim, a 35-year-old man, and two other parties, one identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation in a parking lot in the above area. During the encounter, the accused got into a vehicle and drove towards the victim before leaving the area. The victim was not struck by the vehicle and contacted the police. Officers located the accused nearby where she was detained without incident. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Tamara Deshana SMITH, was arrested.

Arrested on August 1:

Tamara Deshana SMITH, 45, of 7249 New Market Ct. in Manassas

Charged with attempted malicious wounding

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond