Roadwork on Learning Lane Will Cause Traffic Detours Starting Mid-August

Learning Lane will close for emergency storm water pipe repairs beginning August 16, 2024. The detour route will direct drivers southbound on Patriot Highway (US 1), turning left onto Harrison Road, left onto Lafayette Boulevard, left onto Hotchkiss Street, right onto Rose Avenue, and left onto Pender Street to reach Learning Lane.

Parents, staff, and school buses for Lafayette Elementary and Walker-Grant Middle School are advised to use Lafayette Boulevard to Pender Street for arrivals. Exiting traffic should use Pender Street to Rose Avenue, then Hotchkiss Street at the traffic light.

Due to anticipated congestion, the public is urged to avoid Lafayette Boulevard and use US Route 1 until the expected completion in October 2024. Increased traffic is expected on Lafayette Boulevard during peak school hours, from 7:00 am to 9:00 am and 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Drivers should be vigilant, follow detour signs, and exercise caution, particularly in school zones.

A neighborhood meeting will be held on Wednesday, July 31, at 6:30 pm in the cafeteria of Lafayette Elementary School. Community members are encouraged to attend to discuss the detour and the emergency repairs with city officials.