Fredericksburg Free Press: The largest private economic development project in Stafford County’s history is a step closer to becoming a reality. The county Planning Commission on Wednesday night recommended approval of a nearly 504-acre data center campus on the east side of U.S. 1 across from Sage Lane. The Board of Supervisors has the final say.
Stafford Planning Commission recommends approval of 504-acre data center campus
By Uriah Kiser
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I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!