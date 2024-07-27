Updated: Police Arrest Suspect in Fatal Car Theft, Charge Him with Murder

Updated 1 p.m. — Police have arrested the suspect they said jumped into a man’s car while he was standing outside, stole it, and then ran him over, killing him.

Press release:

Felony Murder| Felony Hit & Run *ARREST – On July 26, investigators were notified that the accused sought in connection to the fatal hit & run crash that occurred in the parking lot of the Oasis at Montclair Apartment complex located in the 16400 block of Stedham Cl. in Dumfries (22025) on July 20, was arrested by Virginia Beach City police. The investigation revealed the accused was attempting to steal the victim’s vehicle when the victim was struck causing fatal injuries. At this time, there is no known connection between the victim and the accused. No other suspects are being sought in the investigation.

Arrested on July 26: [No photo available]

Keith Anthony MCBRIDE, 41, of the 7600 block of Helmsdale Pl in Manassas

Charged with felony murder, felony hit & run, and grand larceny auto

Court Date: Pending | Status: In-Custody