Hit and run in Montclair Hit and run in Montclair Warrenton Road shooting Warrenton Road shooting

Updated 3:50 p.m. — Here are the latest police reports from around the area.

Montclair

A 37-year-old man has died after he was struck in a hit-and-run at the Oasis at Montclair Apartment complex in Dumfries on July 20, when an unknown suspect stole his gold Lexus SUV, ran him over and fled the scene—photos in the slideshow above.

Felony Hit & Run – On July 20 at 6:53PM, officers responded to the Oasis at Montclair Apartment complex located in the 16400 block of Stedham Cl. in Dumfries (22025) to investigate a hit and run crash. The investigation revealed the victim, a 37-year-old man, was approached by an unknown individual while he was outside of his vehicle. At one point during the encounter, the suspect got into the victim’s vehicle, a gold Lexus SUV, and began to drive in reverse. The victim grabbed onto the vehicle before the SUV struck a separate unoccupied vehicle before moving forward. As the SUV continued forward, the victim was thrown off and subsequently run over. The suspect drove the stolen SUV out of the area prior to police arriving on the scene. The victim was treated at an area hospital for life-threatening injuries. The investigation continues as detectives attempt to identify and locate the suspect. Identified:

The deceased pedestrian was identified as Jose VASQUEZ GALVAN, 37, of Dumfries Vehicle Description:

A 1999 Gold Lexus RX 300 with Virginia license plate: TUW8710

With damage to the rear left bumper area, taillight assembly, and possibly the rear left rim, and two ‘Baby on board’ stickers on the rear of the vehicle

Stafford

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning on Warrenton Road—photos in the slideshow above.

On July 21st at approximately 12:13 a.m. Deputy C.A. Osborne responded to the area of Warrenton Road and Village Parkway for a shooting. The victim advised his vehicle was shot while traveling home. Luckily, the victim was not injured. Deputies discovered the victim was traveling on Warrenton Road in the area of Plantation Drive and Village Parkway when he noticed a motorcyclist. The victim would merge into the left lane causing the motorcyclist to swerve onto the shoulder. When the victim and motorcyclist stopped at a red light, the motorcyclist would get off his bike and approach the victim. Before words were exchanged, the traffic light turned green and the victim drove off. That is when he heard two “pops.” When the victim arrived home, he would discover his vehicle had two bullet holes in it. Detectives were notified of the shooting and began their investigation. The motorcyclist was described as wearing a black and white motorcycle jacket with a white helmet. The bike was described as a sports bike. If anyone has any information, please contact Detective K.A. Lawrence at 540-658-4450.

Woodbridge