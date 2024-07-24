Stafford’s Planning Commission Holds Public Hearing on 503 Acre Rezoning for Data Center

Stafford County’s Planning Commission will meet Wednesday, July 24. The full agenda and notes are available online.

A request to rezone 503 acres from A-1 (Agriculture) to M-2 (Heavy Industrial) has been submitted by Stafford Technology Campus. The 503 acres are from two parcels – 38-124 and 38-29A. The land is located in the Falmouth district, on the east side of Richmond Highway across from Sage Lane. Proposed proffers would allow the height of data center buildings to be 105 feet, allow six substations on the property and set requirements for substations, and establish tree preservation and noise limit standards. They will also consider compliance for up to six electric substations on 476 acres in lot 38-124.

Vulcan Materials is seeking a conditional use permit (CUP) to allow heavy industrial and manufacturing uses not otherwise listed, in regards to a ready-mix concrete plant.

The Commission will also consider a subdivision of 107 lots planned for Rocky Run Village off of Celebrate Virginia Parkway. The site of 56 acres is already zoned R-1 (Residential).

The Planning Commission meets at 6 p.m. at the George L. Gordon, Jr. Government Center at 1300 Courthouse Road.