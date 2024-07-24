News

Manassas Park Hosts Night Market at Park Central

By Uriah Kiser

Manassas Park held another of its Night Markets on Saturday, July 20, 2024.

The open-air market featured mostly food vendors, a live band, and some artisans selling their work.

The market took place at Park Central, outside city hall, located at 100 Park Central Plaza.

Upcoming dates for Manassas Park’s Night Markets are as follows:
– Saturday, August 3
– Saturday, September 21
– Saturday, October 26
– Saturday, November 23

November will be the last Night Market for 2024. The markets will resume in March 2025.

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