Volunteer Opportunities in Our Area

It’s summer, and while Christmas might be the last thing on your mind, Volunteer Prince William is holding our Christmas in July program to support Untrim a Tree 2024 (UTAT). You can make an online donation now! Last year, we faced a significant drop in toy donations, causing many unsponsored children to face the possibility of Christmas morning without gifts.

Your support allows us to provide these children with a Merry Christmas! If you want to sponsor a child when UTAT goes live this Fall, we’ll be glad to provide you with the name and wish list of a child. Please visit https://bit.ly/485xq6Q to donate or email [email protected] for more information. You can also purchase toys now for UTAT by visiting our Amazon wish list. On behalf of the kids you’ll be helping, thank you for your support!

Support Our Veterans:

Our VETS program has an ongoing need for volunteers aged 21+ to provide transportation to local veterans and their spouses on weekdays for medical appointments, shopping, etc. If you’re a veteran looking to connect with fellow vets or fill up your day, this is a meaningful experience. Schedules are flexible, and you’ll feel great as you provide a ride, a friendly face, and help meet their needs! Please visit https://bit.ly/4eWwrdB for details or email [email protected] for more information.

Teach Adult ESOL Classes:

BEACON for Adult Literacy needs volunteers to teach adult ESOL classes for their 12-week AM/PM in-person and online sessions from August 19 to November 7. No teaching or language experience is required, and training is provided. You’ll feel great as you help students improve their English skills, giving them the confidence to improve their lives! To learn more, please sign up for a virtual information session at https://bit.ly/43zEFTv or contact Seth Mazzaro at 571-428-2524.

Become a PALS Volunteer:

Brain Injury Services (BIS) needs volunteers to be PALS (Providing a Link for Survivors) for survivors of brain injury. This one-to-one friendship program connects BIS clients with volunteers who can help them socialize in the community and rebuild social skills through friendship. Monthly outings for coffee, walks, chess, lunch, etc., can help a client get their life back on track! Please visit Brain Injury Services www.braininjurysvcs.org/volunteer/ for more information or email [email protected] to learn how you can help.

After-School Tutoring and Mentoring:

Educate America, Inc., a nonprofit startup, is seeking volunteers aged 18+ to assist with providing after-school tutoring and mentoring services within five to ten Prince William County Public Schools during the Fall 2024 and Spring 2025 school year. Volunteer with Educate America and make a difference in the lives of underserved youth! Volunteers will need to complete background and CPS checks by July 15, 2024. Join them as a volunteer, tutor, mentor, or community partner by completing and submitting the online application form(s) at www.educateusainc.org/now-recruiting. Questions? Please email [email protected].

Meals on Wheels:

Meals on Wheels has an urgent need for volunteers to deliver noontime meals to homebound older adults on weekdays between 10 am and 12 pm. Daily routes take about 1.5 hours to complete, and the schedule is flexible! Volunteers must have their own vehicle, valid driver’s license, and current automobile insurance. Volunteers must also pass a background and driving record check. Meals on Wheels operates out of the Manassas and Woodbridge Senior Centers. Please visit this link for more information and volunteer forms or email [email protected] with any questions.

Volunteer HR Generalist Needed:

Pink Space Theory, which helps educate underserved youth, is looking for an experienced, remote volunteer HR Generalist to help create a paid Executive Director role for this nonprofit. Details are provided at this link. Please email a resume to [email protected].

Interns for STEAM Education:

If you’re a college student or recent graduate passionate about STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) education, Pink Space Theory wants to meet you! They’re looking for interns to act as Educational Content Producers, helping this nonprofit bring their STEAM program to life for underserved students for the next school year. The intern would spend 10-20 hours a month, and teaching experience is desirable. Please visit this link for details or email [email protected] to learn more.

Women’s Equality Day Volunteers:

The Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton is looking for volunteers to support their Women’s Equality Day on August 24, from 1 pm to 4 pm. This is a family-friendly opportunity! Duties include helping with “make-and-take” craft tables and staffing informational tables. Please email [email protected] by August 19 to sign up and learn more.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please call our team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292 or visit our website at Volunteer Prince William www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community!