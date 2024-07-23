Police Report: 2 Shot | Fatal Hit & Run Suspect Photos | Teen, 16, Shot

Spotsylvania County

Early this morning, deputies responded to a shooting in the 11200 block of Ashby Drive, about four miles from Riverbend High School, finding a man and woman with multiple gunshot wounds. The suspect shot the victims during an argument outside their home, ran over the female victim with his vehicle, and later turned himself in, police said. Both victims are in stable condition at a trauma center.

Deputies responded to a reported shooting this morning shortly after 1:00am in the 11200 block of Ashby Drive. Deputies arrived to find an adult male and female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to an area trauma center with serious injuries, but are listed in stable condition. Witnesses advised that an acquaintance arrived at the home where several people were and was asked to leave. The subject refused to leave and an argument ensued outside the home in the front yard where he brandished a gun and shot the two adult victims multiple times. The suspect then left the property and while doing so, ran over the female victim with his vehicle. The suspect later turned himself into authorities. Joseph Alfonza Jackson, age 43 of Spotsylvania was arrested by Detectives for malicious wounding (3 counts). Jackson was incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.

Prince William County

A 37-year-old man struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Oasis at Montclair Apartment complex parking lot on July 20 has died from his injuries. Investigators located the stolen vehicle involved in the incident. They obtained surveillance images of a man believed to be connected, actively seeking public assistance to identify the suspect as the investigation continues.

Fatal Hit & Run Crash Investigation *SUSPECT SOUGHT – On July 22, crash investigators were notified that the 37-year-old man struck by a hit & run driver in the parking lot of the Oasis at Montclair Apartment complex located in the 16400 block of Stedham Cl. in Dumfries (22025) on July 20, had died. The victim remained hospitalized until succumbing to his injuries sustained after being struck by a suspect who stole his 1999 gold Lexus RX 300. On the morning of July 23, officers were on an unrelated call when they located the vehicle sought in connection to the incident on Ashdale Cl. In Woodbridge. Additionally, investigators obtained surveillance images of a man believed to be involved in the incident which were obtained in the area of the incident on Stedman Cl. Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit are actively investigating the incident to determine what led up to the encounter and are seeking to speak with anyone who can identify the suspect or otherwise aid in the investigation. More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.

Police arrested a woman, they said, in a July 23 assault case involving an acidic substance that occurred on June 26 at a home on Bellona Road in Woodbridge. Corum-Hill has been charged with assault and battery with a caustic substance and is being held without bond, with a court date pending.

Assault with a Caustic Substance *ARREST – On July 23, the suspect, identified as Tahjaia CORUM-HILL, who was sought in connection to the assault with a caustic substance that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the 14300 block of Bellona Rd. in

Woodbridge (22191) on June 26, was arrested. Arrested on July 23:

Tahjaia CORUM-HILL, 24, of the 4400 block of Kenwood Dr. in Woodbridge

Charged with assault & battery with a caustic substance

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Fredericksburg

At 12:06 a.m. on July 23, Fredericksburg Police and EMS responded to a report of a teenager with a gunshot wound. A 16-year-old resident claimed to have been shot in the leg, but EMS found no visible wounds. Detectives determined four bullets had been fired into the residence in the 1000 block of Rampasture Drive, but no one was injured.

Further investigation revealed the juvenile had a firearm and marijuana. After being medically cleared, the juvenile was charged with felony possession of a firearm while in possession of narcotics and unlawful possession of marijuana while under the age of 18. The investigation is ongoing.

On July 23, 2024, at 12:06 a.m., our E-911 Center received a report of a shooting with an injury in the 1000 block of Rampasture Drive. Police and EMS responded to find a juvenile resident claiming to have been shot in the leg. The juvenile stated they heard gunshots outside their home. As officers and EMS arrived on scene, they found the juvenile on the floor of a bedroom, claiming injury. An initial examination showed no visible gunshot wounds. The juvenile was taken to a nearby hospital, and was medically cleared. Further investigation revealed that four rounds had been fired into the home, but fortunately, no one was injured. As detectives continued their investigation, it was determined that the juvenile was in possession of a firearm and marijuana. Upon receiving medical clearance, officers obtained petitions and transported the juvenile to the detention center. The juvenile, 16, of Fredericksburg, was charged with felony possession of a firearm while in possession of narcotics and unlawful possession of marijuana while under the age of 18. This investigation is still ongoing. If you have additional information, please contact the police at 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, send a text to “847-411” and text “FPDtip” followed by your tip.

Stafford County

A wanted Stafford man was arrested on July 22 during a traffic stop on Northbound I-95. The suspect, who was wanted for failure to comply with a pretrial condition, was found in possession of controlled substances, THC products, a large amount of cash, a loaded firearm, and additional ammunition.=