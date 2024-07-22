Fredericksburg Mayor Devine Addresses Train Derailment, Calls for Transparency

Update July 23: City Council members will attend the CSX public statement on July 24. The event is at 3 p.m. in the gravel parking lot behind VRE Lots G and H. The entrance is at the corner of Prince Edward and Frederick Streets.

Mayor Kerry P. Devine addressed the recent train derailment behind Fredericksburg’s Cobblestone Square apartment complex, expressing concern for the community’s safety.

Mayor Devine commended the prompt response from local and mutual aid emergency services, noting no injuries were reported. The mayor emphasized the city’s commitment to a thorough and transparent investigation, with city leadership actively coordinating with federal and state officials, as well as CSX Transportation. She said she and the City Council “expect an investigation into how this derailment occurred and will continue to work to ensure that our community remains safeguarded against future emergencies along our rail lines.”

Mayor Devine assured residents that the city would continue to provide updates and encouraged everyone to subscribe to emergency alerts. Her full statement is available online.

A public address by CSX Transportation is scheduled for July 24th at 3 p.m. at the VRE parking lot near the incident.