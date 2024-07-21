Detectives Search for Blue Hyundai Elantra after Woman Found Dead

Detectives are searching for a 2017 blue Hyundai Elantra with Virginia license plate TVT-8777 involved in the July 18 homicide of an 18-year-old woman near Manassas. The vehicle was last seen leaving the crime scene, maybe in the Leesburg/Loudoun County area, and anyone with information was urged to contact Prince William County police.

From Prince William police:

Homicide Investigation *SUSPECT VEHICLE SOUGHT – Detectives are seeking the vehicle involved in the homicide that occurred in the area of Pineview Rd and Cregger Ln in Manassas (20111) on July 18. The vehicle was seen leaving the area shortly after the shooting that killed an 18-year-old woman. The vehicle is described as a 2017 blue Hyundai Elantra, sports edition with Virginia license plate TVT-8777. The vehicle is possibly in the Leesburg/Loudoun County area. Detectives are still actively investigating the incident to determine what led up to the shooting and are seeking to speak with anyone who can aid in the investigation. More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.

Identified:

The deceased was identified as Ashlin Yamileth PAZ, 18, of no fixed address.