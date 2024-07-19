Police Find Body of Woman, 18, Lying in Street near Manassas

Police found the body of an 18-year-old girl lying in a street near Manassas on Thursday, July 18, 2024.
They believe she was shot on the scene and left for dead.
More from Prince William police:
Homicide Investigation – On July 18 at 8:23PM, officers responded to the area of Pineview Rd and Cregger Ln in Manassas (20111) to investigate a shooting. Officers arrived on the scene and located an 18-year-old woman in a nearby wooded area suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. No other injuries or property damage were reported, and no suspects have been located at this time. Detectives are actively investigating the incident to determine what led up to the shooting and are seeking to speak with anyone who can aid in the investigation. Preliminarily, the incident does not appear to be random. More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.
Identified:
The deceased was identified as Ashlin Yamileth PAZ, 18, of no fixed address.