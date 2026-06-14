Severe Thunderstorm Watch Covers DMV Region

“A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia until 11 PM EDT,” NWS Wakefield announced.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon after 5 p.m. with a 30% chance of precipitation, increasing to likely showers and thunderstorms tonight before 11 p.m. with a 70% chance.

Sunny skies return Monday with a high near 83 under northwest winds. Residents in the watch area should monitor updates and prepare for possible damaging winds, heavy rain, and lightning from fast-moving storms.