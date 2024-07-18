Hood Drive in Spotsylvania County Reopens to Two-Way Traffic on July 19

Route 636 (Hood Drive) in Spotsylvania County will reopen to two-way traffic on the morning of Friday, July 19. The reopening will allow southbound traffic to travel from Route 208 (Courthouse Road) to Route 1. Westbound Courthouse Road traffic can turn left onto southbound Hood Drive or make a U-turn to eastbound Courthouse Road.

Hood Drive had been limited to northbound traffic only since July 2023 for construction. Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says two road improvement projects are nearly complete, with full completion expected by August 2024. The projects involved adding new turn lanes, a raised median, sidewalks, and pedestrian crossing equipment. Hood Drive sees about 11,000 vehicles daily.

VDOT:

Route 636 (Hood Drive) in Spotsylvania County will reopen to two-way traffic during the morning of Friday, July 19.

The reopening means southbound traffic can again use Hood Drive to travel from Route 208 (Courthouse Road) to Route 1.

For traffic on westbound Courthouse Road, the reopening of the southbound lane of Hood Drive means westbound traffic can again turn left onto southbound Hood Drive. As part of the Hood Drive reopening Friday morning, westbound Courthouse Road traffic will be permitted to turn left onto Hood Drive or make a U-turn to eastbound Courthouse Road on a green arrow signal or after yielding to oncoming traffic on a flashing yellow arrow signal.

Hood Drive was limited to carrying northbound traffic only in July 2023 to provide space for construction crews building turn lanes at several intersections.

Two road improvement projects on Hood Drive are nearing completion, with all construction activity expected to be finished in August 2024.

A $6.5 million project funded by Spotsylvania County is adding new right and left turn lanes on Hood Drive at an entrance to a U.S. Veterans Health Administration outpatient clinic under construction.

A $6.1 million project at the intersection of Courthouse Road and Hood Drive is building additional turn lanes on northbound Hood Drive approaching Courthouse Road. A raised median on Hood Drive will separate northbound and southbound traffic. Additional sidewalks will be installed along a portion of Hood Drive and at the Courthouse Road intersection, and crosswalks and pedestrian crossing equipment will be installed. This project is funded through Virginia’s SMART SCALE transportation funding program.

According to a recent VDOT traffic count, approximately 11,000 vehicles a day travel on Hood Drive.