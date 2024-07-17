The National Weather Service in Sterling, Virginia, has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for several counties and cities, including Stafford, Fredericksburg, and Spotsylvania, until 6:45 p.m. The storm, moving east at 25 mph, poses a hazard of 60 mph wind gusts, potentially causing downed trees, power outages, and damage to homes and vehicles.

The National Weather Service in Sterling, Virginia, has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for:

Southwestern Stafford County in northern Virginia

Eastern Orange County in central Virginia

The City of Fredericksburg in central Virginia

Southeastern Culpeper County in northern Virginia

Northeastern Spotsylvania County in central Virginia

Until 6:45 PM EDT.

At 5:53 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest of Spotsylvania, or 12 miles west of Fredericksburg, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD: 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE: Radar indicated.

IMPACT: Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall, which could injure those outdoors and damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles.

Locations impacted include: Stafford, Fredericksburg, Massaponax, Spotsylvania, Falmouth, Stones Corner, Leeland, Spring Valley, Alsop, Brooke, Chancellorsville, Holly Corner, Dunavant, White Oak, Glendie, Brookfield, and Cookstown.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:

For your protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.