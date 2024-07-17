New Vietnamese Sandwich and Coffee Shop Opening Soon in Fredericksburg

Paris Banh Mi Café & Bakery will be opening in the next couple weeks in Fredericksburg. The chain offers traditional Vietnamese banh mi along with croissants and assorted pastries made daily. A traditional Banh Mi is a sandwich that reflects a blend of Vietnamese and French culinary influences.

The café also features a line of specialty drinks with add-ins like Boba bubbles, flavored jelly, and fruit slices. They were unable to provide an exact opening date, but list July 2024 on their website.

Paris Banh Mi first opened in 2019 in Orlando, Florida and the brand now has over 50 locations nationwide. The chain also has locations in Richmond, Fairfax, and Virginia Beach.

Paris Banh Mi is located at 1150 Carl D. Silvery Parkway, and daily hours will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.