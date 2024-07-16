Spanberger Town Hall: ‘We have random people using fentanyl and walking around disoriented’

Prince William County residents voiced their concerns about drug use and community safety during a recent town hall with Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger (D). The event included Police Chief Peter Newsham of the Prince William County Police Department and Police Chief Chris Settle of the Culpeper Police Department.

Victoria, a resident of Prince William County, expressed her concerns about drug use in her neighborhood. “We have random people using fentanyl and walking around disoriented,” she said. “We have a lot of kids in the area, and I am afraid for their safety.”

Chief Newsham responded by urging residents to report suspicious activity. “If you have a problem home in the neighborhood, particularly if it is drug-related, you can contact the Prince William County Police Department,” he said. “Our Special Investigations Bureau will look into the property and the landlord’s responsibility.”

Congresswoman Spanberger highlighted federal efforts to combat fentanyl trafficking. “We have passed legislation like the Summer Barrow Prevention, Treatment, and Recovery Act to support law enforcement and address behavioral health issues,” she said. “Stopping the shipment of fentanyl into our communities is crucial.”

Data Breaches and Identity Theft

Mike asked about data breaches and identity theft. Congresswoman Spanberger emphasized the federal perspective. “The FBI has central authority over these issues. If anyone faces issues like ransomware attacks, it is important to report them,” she said. “We are working to set standards for how data is protected.”

Chief Newsham noted the increase in scam attacks. “We warn folks to be careful. If anyone asks for money or claims to be a public utility, be very cautious,” he said. “Report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.”

Gun Violence

Don inquired about gun violence. Chief Newsham explained the efforts in Prince William County. “Our criminal investigations division does an excellent job of holding people accountable,” he said. “We also have a community safety initiative to address the root causes of gun violence.”

Congresswoman Spanberger mentioned the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. “It includes funding for localities to apply for federal grants for community-driven violence intervention programs,” she said. “These programs have demonstrated a reduced homicide rate where implemented.”

Domestic Violence

Gigi from Culpeper raised concerns about domestic violence. Chief Settle described the local response. “Domestic violence calls are among our most dangerous. We train officers on domestic violence laws and provide support to victims,” he said. “We work closely with organizations like Safe Services to provide advocacy and support.”

Congresswoman Spanberger discussed legislative efforts. “The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act narrowed the ‘boyfriend loophole,’ recognizing that domestic violence can occur in dating relationships,” she said. “This is an important step forward.”

Aggressive Driving

Maryanne asked about addressing aggressive driving. Chief Newsham described enforcement efforts. “We have increased enforcement and implemented a pilot program for automated traffic enforcement in school zones and at red lights,” he said. “This helps slow people down and reduce traffic fatalities.”

Private Security Firms

Reggie inquired about partnerships with private security firms. Chief Settle explained the collaboration: “We work closely with reputable private security companies, providing them with communication tools to coordinate with law enforcement. This partnership helps enhance community safety.”

Officer Wellness Programs

Tracy asked about officer wellness programs. Chief Newsham emphasized the importance of mental and physical health. “We have a resiliency center with clinicians available to officers and their families. “Our early intervention system helps identify and support officers experiencing trauma.”

Chief Settle described their peer support program. “Our officers are mandated to have mental health wellness checks,” he said. “This helps remove the stigma of mental health and ensures they receive the support they need.”

Infrastructure and Emergency Services

Tiffany expressed concerns about the lack of communication infrastructure in rural areas. Congresswoman Spanberger highlighted efforts to improve connectivity. “We are working with communities to address lapses in communication infrastructure,” she said. “This is important for emergency alerts and responses.”

Firefighter Shortage and Standardization

Jason asked about the firefighter shortage. Congresswoman Spanberger discussed federal support. “We passed the Fire Grants and Safety Act to provide funding for fire and emergency services,” she said. “We are also working on addressing training requirements and mobility between departments.”

The virtual town hall meeting was held on July 9, 2024. Spanberger has held Virginia’s 7th District Congressional seat since 2018. She’s not seeking re-election and is rumored to run for governor in 2025.

Democrat Eugene Vindman and Republican Derrick Anderson are running to replace her.