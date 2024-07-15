Construction Begins July 22 for Roundabout at Stafford’s Banks Ford Parkway

Construction to install a modular roundabout at the intersection of Banks Ford and Celebrate Virginia parkways in Stafford County will begin Monday, July 22. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will start with paving, followed by assembling and installing modular roundabout pieces made from 136,090 pounds of recycled plastic. Starting Aug. 5, the intersection will temporarily become a four-way stop for about two weeks. The project aims to enhance safety and reduce vehicle collisions. The $700,000 project, funded by Stafford County, is expected to be completed by late Aug. 2024.

VDOT: Construction to install a modular roundabout at the intersection of Route 1969 (Banks Ford Parkway) and Route 1968 (Celebrate Virginia Parkway) in Stafford County will begin on Monday, July 22.

Construction activity will begin with paving at the intersection. Resurfacing the project’s footprint first is necessary to ensure the modular roundabout materials are installed over a smooth, well-maintained road foundation.

Next, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews will assemble and install the modular roundabout pieces. Signs and pavement markings will also be installed to guide motorists through the modular roundabout.

Starting on Monday, August 5, the Banks Ford Parkway and Celebrate Virginia Parkway intersection will be converted temporarily to a four-way stop. This temporary traffic pattern will remain in place for approximately two weeks. Motorists will then begin driving through a roundabout traffic pattern guided by temporary signs and pavement markings as crews finish installing the final pieces of the modular roundabout. Some vehicle movements at the intersection may also be briefly restricted at times to allow crews to install roundabout materials and pavement markings in the road.

Project completion is scheduled for late August 2024.

Traffic navigates a modular roundabout in the same way as a traditional roundabout, with travelers moving counterclockwise around a central island. But instead of concrete islands, modular roundabouts are built using prefabricated units made from recycled material that are bolted into place.

The modular roundabout pieces at Banks Ford Parkway and Celebrate Virginia Parkway will be made using 136,090 pounds of recycled plastic, which is the equivalent of just over 1 million plastic gallon-size milk jugs.

Using modular materials typically allows a roundabout to be installed faster, at a lower cost, and within an intersection’s existing footprint. If needed, the modular roundabout materials can be removed in the future, restoring the intersection to return to its previous pattern.