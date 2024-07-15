22-Year-Old Woman Held Without Bond After Police Altercation

Adia Lynn Shanahan, 22, was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer on July 13.
Prince William County Police encountered Shanahan when they were in the 7300 block of Sudley Road. Shanahan was reported to be in possession of illegal narcotics and was intoxicated.
More from Prince William Police:
Assault & Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On July 13 at 8:10 p.m., officers were in the 7300 block of Sudley Rd. in Manassas (20109) when they encountered a woman, later identified as the accused. During their contact, officers found the accused in possession of suspected illegal narcotics. When officers attempted to detain the accused, she actively resisted and kicked an officer before being detained. The accused was also determined to be intoxicated. Minor injuries were reported by an officer. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Adia Lynn SHANAHAN, was arrested.
Arrested on July 13:
Adia Lynn SHANAHAN, 22, of no fixed address
Charged with assault & battery on LEO, possession of a schedule I/II drug, and intoxicated in public
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond