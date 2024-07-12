Moo-ving Violation: Cows Cause Traffic Jam in Nokesville

Police were called to corral some wayward bovines in Nokesville.

Officers were on Hazelwood Drive at about 3 p.m., in a rural area of Prince William County, to round up the cattle. It’s unclear how many cows are loose.

Drivers can expect some street closures while police whip out their lassos.

Here’s hoping the cow’s owner rewards your good work with a complimentary steak or jug of milk, depending on the type of cows.

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Photo: Daniel Quiceno on Unsplash