Medical Care Visit Turns Violent at Stafford Clinic

A woman who came for medical care ended up needing more of it.

Police are called to Mary Washington Primary Care, 422 Garrisonville Road, at 4:16 p.m on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

Deputy C.D. Quebedeaux and Deputy X.D. Bates responded to an assault. The victim told police she was telling an employee she was unhappy with the business’s service regarding an appointment. Then, another woman who was at the clinic, a friend of an employee, punched the woman, police said.

The woman left, only to return and continue to beat the woman.

India Phelps, 22, Fredericksburg, is charged with two counts of assault and battery. She was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,000 secured bond.