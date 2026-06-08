Major Heat Wave Heads to Northern Virginia

“Dry & seasonable warmth expected to start the work week,” National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington reported. “Hot & humid conditions w/ daily showers & t-storms return to the forecast Wednesday through the end of the week. The hottest conditions are most likely Thursday and Friday when peak heat indices could reach 100 to 105º F.”

The National Weather Service is warning of dangerous heat and humidity building midweek across the region, with peak heat indices potentially hitting 100–105°F on Thursday and Friday.

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