Leopold’s Preserve Earns National Trail Honor

“America’s trails connect people to the outdoors, strengthen local communities and showcase the natural beauty and history that define our nation,” Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum said in a news release, InsideNova reported. “These new designations expand opportunities for recreation, stewardship and exploration while helping ensure future generations can experience the landscapes and waterways that make America extraordinary.”

The U.S. Department of the Interior designated the free, 7-mile Leopold’s Preserve Trail System in western Prince William County as one of five new National Recreation Trails. The 380-acre preserve west of Haymarket features wetlands, meadows, forests, historic landscapes and more than 30 interpretive signs.

Be a Local in the Know. Get All the News & Fewer Ads.

Since 2010, Potomac Local News has produced honest, trusted local news reporting.

Please become a member today for 100% access, and support community journalism.