Stafford Board Debates Reversing Library Cuts Following FY2027 Tax Increase By Potomac Local News Published June 8, 2026 at 9:24AM Central Rappahannock Regional Library Howell Branch in Stafford County. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Central Rappahannock Regional Library #Locals Only #Locals Only Fredericksburg – Stafford #Stafford Board of Supervisors