Virginia Democrats Grapple With Redistricting Loss

“People start to feel like, ‘What does it matter?’ I tried, and we’re doing all these things, and we even voted, and we used our voice, and it still didn’t work,” Vox reported. “From my experience with everyday people — Republican, Democrat, left, right, everyone between — it’s all about affordability and corruption.”

“You don’t have to know the nuances of the stock market. You just see that they are getting wealthier, while at the same time everybody else is getting…it’s harder to live,” candidate Tim Cywinski told the outlet.

Astead Herndon of Vox visited Virginia’s 1st District last month for the America, Actually podcast and highlighted Democratic volunteers’ exhaustion after the state Supreme Court struck down a redistricting referendum, restoring prior maps ahead of the 2026 midterms. Note: Full access to this article requires a Vox subscription, not a Potomac Local membership.

Be a Local in the Know. Get All the News & Fewer Ads.

Since 2010, Potomac Local News has produced honest, trusted local news reporting.

Please become a member today for 100% access, and support community journalism.