Happy Friday! Here are Some Best Bets for Your Weekend

We’re almost to the weekend! Here’s a look at some of our best bets. Have one we missed? Add it for free to our calendar.

The Sol Roots Trio will take the stage at Battle Street Live in Manassas starting at 6 p.m.

Fri July 12

Battle Street Live presents

Sol Roots Trio

Manassas VA “Award winning blend of New Orleans influenced Funk, deep Blues, energetic Rock, heartfelt Soul. Sol is a fierce guitarist & soulful vocalist who has toured around the world with many musical legends” pic.twitter.com/zcIbvZURWp — Sol Roots (@SolRoots) July 10, 2024

See the Wizard: It’s the last weekend to catch The Wizard of Oz at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. Everything from the set to the performances is amazing in this true-to-form version of the classic over-the-rainbow tale.

Happy Friday and Happy Memorial Day weekend from the cast of The Wizard of Oz! Kick off summer with a treat the entire family can enjoy. Great seats are still available for this weekend, reserve yours now! https://t.co/5f5g6MLV4Y #memorialday #FollowtheYellowBrickRoad pic.twitter.com/e6zCmYbKDF — Riverside Center (@riversidecpa98) May 24, 2024

Comedy show: Come out to second floor of your favorite possum-themed gift shop for a night of alternative comedy. You’ll see quirky stand-up performers from across the DMV and even interactive improv games! And a portion of every ticket sale goes to help the possumz. Bring a date or a friend for a night of laughs! Recommended ages 18+

Catch a fish: Enjoy a morning of family fun, fish, learn about the Potomac River, and maybe win a trophy! Sponsored by the Friends of Leesylvania State Park, these fishing tournaments throughout the summer are suitable for all ability levels, ages 3-15. No rod and reel? No problem! The Friends have a suitable tackle on hand to loan. The tournament occurs from 9 to 11 a.m. at Leesylvania State Park in Woodbridge.

Mural unveiling: Celebrate the unveiling of the newly restored Johnny P. Johnson Mural with Rapp Arts! Over the last month, Fredericksburg artist, Bill Harris, has worked to restore the mural after the original began to deteriorate due to moisture. The mural honors the late Johnny Johnson who was a renowned Fredericksburg artist, teacher and community leader.

Dale City Farmers Market: Don’t miss one of the largest markets in the area. The market is producer-only, meaning all products must be grown or made by the seller. This is great news for both our buyers and our sellers, as consumers have access to produce, meats, plants, and other goods locally grown or created. Only service animals are allowed. More info here.