Captivating ‘The Wizard of Oz’ Performance at Riverside Center Delights Audiences with Classic Charm and Modern Twists

[Photo: Suzanne Carr Rossi] [Photo: Suzanne Carr Rossi] [Photo: Suzanne Carr Rossi] [Photo: Suzanne Carr Rossi]

The Riverside Center for the Performing Arts presents “The Wizard of Oz,” a production that captures the essence of the beloved classic. The crowd responded enthusiastically, with applause reaching a peak when Toto took the stage. Sammy, a three-year-old Shih Tzu, plays him.

The immersive set brings the audience close to the action, especially those in the front row, making them feel part of the show. The design focuses on the farm scenes from the first and final acts, creating a familiar and engaging environment.

The cast performed strongly, particularly during the ensemble number “Merry Old Land of Oz.” The tap routine and energetic dancing added a lively dynamic to the show. The costumes brought a vibrant palette to the stage, and the lighting added an impressive visual dimension.

Rebecca Gayle’s Dorothy captivated the audience, especially during her rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” Our four-year-old daughter’s face lit up with joy as Dorothy began to sing.

Jordan Stockwell made his Riverside debut as the Cowardly Lion, performing “If I Were King of the Forest” with powerful vocals that filled the theater. The song resonated strongly with the audience.

Robert John Biedermann brought depth to the character of the “The Great and Powerful Wizard of Oz.” Biedermann’s extensive experience in the role, having performed it over 600 times, was evident and appreciated by the audience.

The script includes modern references, adding a fresh twist to the 85-year-old story. Audiences will find nods to Diseny’s “The Lion King,” Elvis, Prince, and a special mention of Riverside favorite Sally Struthers, who will return to the theater in “Love Letters” from July 24 to August 4, 2024.

A notable addition to the show is the song “The Jitterbug,” which is not featured in the film version. The show runs through July 14, 2024.

Ticket prices for “The Wizard of Oz” at the Riverside Center for the Performing Arts are as follows: Adult Dinner & Show tickets are $82 (plus applicable taxes), Seniors (65+) Dinner & Show tickets are $77 (plus applicable taxes), and Children (3-17) Dinner & Show tickets are $70 (plus applicable taxes). For those attending the show only, adult tickets are $65, Senior (65+) tickets are $60, and children (3-17) tickets are $55. An additional $5 online processing fee is applied per ticket.

The performance schedule includes several options. For Wednesday matinees, meal service is from 11:30 am to 12:45 pm, show-only arrivals are at 12:45 pm, and the performance begins at 1:30 pm. For Thursday through Saturday evenings, meal service and appetizers are available from 5:30 pm to 6:45 pm, show-only arrivals are at 6:45 pm, and the performance starts at 7:30 pm. Sunday matinees feature meal service and appetizers from 1:00 pm to 2:15 pm, show-only arrivals at 2:15 pm, and the performance begins at 3:00 pm. Food service for all performances stops 45 minutes before the performance.