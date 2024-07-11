Support for Biden Re-Election Evident Among Fairfax Democrats

Fairfax County Democrats say Joe Biden should remain in the race for president.

Results of informal “should Joe Biden stay in the race” survey: Of the fifty-three respondents to our emails last week, 51% think Joe should stay in the race while 36% think he should withdraw. Another 13% either had a policy-related comment or offered nuanced comments.

Their call matches Suhas Subramanyam, the Democrat running for Virignia’s 10th Congressional District, which includes western Prince William, Manassas, and Manassas Park. Earlier this week, Subramanyam told Potomac Local he supports the president’s re-election bid for a second term, despite calls from some in his party to withdraw his candidacy due to cognitive issues.

Fairfax County, a stronghold for Democrats, is the most populated jurisdiction and often decides how the entire state will vote — so goes Fairfax, so goes Virginia.

Meanwhile, Democrat Eugene Vindman continues to be hounded about whether or not he supports Biden. Potomac Local has twice asked him to ignore questions on the matter. He’s running for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, which includes eastern Prince William County, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties, and Fredericksburg.

A video posted by the National Republican Congressional Committee of Vindman showed him walking into a fundraiser, where, again, he dodged the question.