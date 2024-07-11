Stafford history keepers to gather for summer social at historic building

The Stafford Historical Society will hold its Summer Social on Thursday, July 18, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. The event will occur at the Historic Rowser Building, 1739 Richmond Highway in Stafford.

It was initially built in 1939 by the Public Works Administration as the Stafford Training School (a term used in the South to differentiate a White high school from a Black high school). It was the only place black students could receive an education beyond the 7th grade. This building is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places and as a Virginia Landmark.

The evening will feature presentations by Keepers of the Knowledge recipients Jane Conner and Frank M. White. Following the presentations, attendees can join for the annual Summer Social dinner. Guests are encouraged to bring a dish to share. The society will provide drinks and cutlery.

New members are welcome to join the Stafford Historical Society for free. More information is available at discoverstafford.org/membership.