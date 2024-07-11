‘Meet-Up with the Mayor’ Series Returns Friday at Manassas Museum

Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger is kicking off the third year of her mid-day summer meet-ups on Friday at noon, this time at the newly renovated Manassas Museum.

The meet-ups kick off Friday and will run through Aug. 30. They will be held on the patio of the Museum from noon to 1 p.m., but may me moved inside depending on the weather.

At these informal lunch events, the mayor talks with residents, answers questions and brings city officials as guest speakers. Guests will be kept a surprise and will present for 30 minutes and will engage with residents for 30 minutes after, Davis-Younger said in another article.

The city encouraged residents to bring a packed or to-go restaurant lunch to the event.

“I am looking forward to this event returning; it really is a great time of networking and info gathering,” Davis-Younger said in the city’s July 2024 newsletter.