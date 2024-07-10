Fredericksburg Planning Commission to review Jeremiah Project

Fredericksburg’s City Planning Commission will have a regular meeting on July 10. On the agenda are multiple applications from Micah Ecumenical Ministries and Mary Washington Healthcare in regards to The Jeremiah Project.

The project is a planned housing community for the city’s homeless. On the agenda is rezoning the 32- acre parcel near Roffman Road and Bakersfield Lane. A special Use Permit for institutional housing and vacation of right of way, will also be reviewed. The plan includes 189 units between an 80-unit building and 109 single or attached dwellings, in addition to three community buildings, a church, and a medical clinic.

Micah has partnered with The Community Foundation to receive funding. The project is estimated to cost between $12 and $16 million, according to the Foundation’s website.

The meeting follows the Economic Development Authority’s July 8 decision not to allot $2 million from the American Rescue Plan Act Funds from the city to homeless initiatives.

As reported by the Fredericksburg Free Press:

“During the discussion that followed, two EDA members voiced hesitancy with committing EDA funds or asking for a match without a quantifiable plan. EDA member Joel Griffin also expressed concerns about potential redundancy regarding the group’s efforts. “I would ask that we be cautious about trying to solve problems that other organizations within our community are already dealing with and already are experts on,” Griffin said. Ultimately, the only motion that arose authorized Black to reach out to “community partners” to find out what would be required to facilitate the first prong of the EDA plan, namely “immediate crisis response.” Immediately following the motion, the EDA formed a homelessness subcommittee, with Black and Anita Crossfield, a downtown business owner, comprising the group. “



The Planning Commission will meet July 10 at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 715 Princess Ann Street.

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