Subramanyam Backs Biden; Vindman Ignores the Question

We’ve asked Democrats seeking a congressional seat in our area where they stand on supporting President Biden’s re-election bid.

In the 10th Congressional District, which includes Manassas, Manassas Park, and western Prince William County, Suhas Subramanyam gave his full-throated support to the president.

“Americans and Virginians understand what’s at stake in this election, and they know that Joe Biden is the only candidate who will fight for our democracy, protect abortion rights, and ensure that Americans have access to affordable health care and prescription drugs. That is why on November 5, voters will come together once again and re-elect Joe Biden as our President,” said Subramanyam.

Jennifer Wexton (D) is not seeking re-election to her seat, one she’s held since 2018, after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Republican Mike Clancy is running against Subramanyam

In the 7th District, which includes eastern Prince William County (Woodbridge, Dumfries, Dale City), Stafford, Fredericksburg, and Spotsylvania, former Army Col. Eugene Vindman has not responded to multiple requests for comment on whether or not he supports Biden. His opponent, Republican Derrick Anderson, urged Vindman to make a statement.

“It’s been 11 days since President Biden’s disastrous debate, and my opponent still refuses to say whether or not he still supports President Biden,” said Anderson. “He’s hiding like a typical political does. It’s clear President Biden is not fit to serve right now.”

Vindman was campaigning at the Dale City Christian Church on Sunday. Last week, he stumped with Senator Tim Kaine (D) at an unannounced campaign stop in Woodbridge. Abigail Spanberger (D) has held the seat since 2018, is not seeking re-election, and is preparing for a run for Virginia Governor next year.

Kaine, up for re-election this year, has voiced his support for Biden. Virginia’s other Senator, Mark Warner (D), is on the fence.

“Another Trump term would be perilous for rule of law and for our democracy. President Biden has made America stronger, guiding the nation through some of our most difficult days. I am proud of my work on his agenda. “With so much at stake in the upcoming election, now is the time for conversations about the strongest path forward. “As these conversations continue, I believe it is incumbent upon the President to more aggressively make his case to the American people, and to hear directly from a broader group of voices about how to best prevent Trump’s lawlessness from returning to the White House.”

Several donors have called for Biden to end his re-election bid after stumbling through a debate with Donald Trump, which aired on CNN, and an interview with ABC News over the weekend, where the president continued to stumble.