2 Shot at Manassas Mall

Update 3:45 p.m. — Prince William police just issued a statement.

On July 9 at 2:08PM, officers responded to Manassas Mall located at 8300 Sudley Rd in Manassas (20109) to investigate a shooting-in-progress. Arriving officers conducted a precautionary search of the building resulting in no active scene being identified. Preliminary indications are an altercation occurred outside the mall in the parking lot between two groups. At one point during the encounter, shots were fired, and the parties dispersed. Uninvolved parties and possible witnesses ran into the mall alerting others to the incident in the parking lot, sparking initial panic. Two injured parties have been identified, one was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower body where police were notified, and the other was located on the scene with a minor wound to the lower body believed to have been caused by a ricochet. No additional information is known about these individuals or their possible involvement, if any, in the incident. Both parties are expected to survive. A vehicle has been stopped near the incident and additional parties have been detained. Their involvement in the incident has not been confirmed at this time. Police remain on the scene. The incident is contained and is not believed to be random. Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information to aid in the investigation to contact police at 703-792-6500. General access to the mall may be restricted at this time as the investigation continues.

Original post 3 p.m. — Two people were shot at Manassas Mall at the food court at about 2 p.m.

One of the victims was flown to Inova Fairfax Hospital, while another was taken to Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. The second victim appeared to have been grazed by a bullet.

Police swept the mall and found no other injuries.

According to initial reports, multiple people were seen fleeing the mall toward a wooded area along Ashton Avenue.

The call went out at 2:11 p.m.

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