Police Report: Woman Bites Man, Takes Wallet

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Cops called to Target after woman feared she would be shot

On June 6th at approximately 4:40 a.m. Sergeant J.D. Hurt, Deputy D.A. Robertson, and Deputy P.J. Leon responded to Target, located at 25 South Gateway Drive [Stafford County], for a disturbance. The caller advised she was currently in the parking lot hiding from a male suspect who was threatening to shoot her. Due to the immediate danger, deputies quickly arrived. When they did, they observed the male suspect exiting his vehicle and aggressively approaching the victim who was crouched under a truck. The parties were separated as deputies attempted to learn what occurred. The victim advised she and the suspect were at the Waffle House parking lot before the suspect drove them to this location. The suspect would then assault the victim and made threats towards her. The victim was able to getaway, hide, and call for help. The suspect, identified as Troy Lovett, 37, of Stafford, had several signs of intoxication, including the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath, and was discovered to have a revoked license. He was charged with assault and battery, driving under the influence, driving while revoked, and refusal. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Woman bites man, takes wallet

Strong-Arm Robbery – On July 5 at 2:32PM, officers responded to the 7300 block of Sudley Rd. in Manassas (20109) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed the victim, a 34-year-old man, was getting out of his vehicle when an unknown woman attempted to take his wallet. When the victim attempted to pull away, the suspect bit the victim’s hand and took his wallet before running away. Officers and a police K-9 searched the area for the suspect who was not located. The victim reported minor injuries. Suspect Description:

A black female, between 30-35 years of age, approximately 5’3”, with a large build, shoulder-length

black hair, and brown eyes Last seen wearing a yellow sports bra with spaghetti straps, baggy jean capris, and black Foam Runner shoes

Stranger stabs man in leg in broad daylight

Malicious Wounding – On July 6 at 6:29PM, officers responded to the Dale Forest Apartments located in the 4400 block of Welsh Ln. in [Dale City] (22193) to investigate a stabbing. The investigation revealed the victim, a 32-year-old man, was outside the building when he was approached by an unknown man. During the encounter, the suspect stabbed the victim in the leg before running away. The victim was treated at an area hospital for a non-life threatening injury. The suspect was described as a Hispanic male approximately

5’7” wearing a white shirt and blue shorts.

A Woodbridge Man faces an indecent exposure charge.

Indecent Exposure – On July 6 at 10:55AM, officers responded to the TJ Maxx located inside Potomac Mills at 2700 Potomac Mills Cl. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate an indecent exposure. The investigation revealed a man, identified as the accused, was

observed by store security exposing himself and making inappropriate gestures. Officers located the accused inside the store where he was detained without incident. Following the investigation, the accused, Douglas Edward BOOMER, was arrested. Arrested on July 6:

Douglas Edward BOOMER, 28, of 2921 Fox Lair Dr. in Woodbridge

Charged with indecent exposure and obscene sexual display

Court Date: Pending | Bond: $1,000 Secured

Macy’s burglar nabbed