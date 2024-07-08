More on the Falmouth Bridge: Overhaul Set for 2029

The Falmouth Bridge, a critical connection between Fredericksburg and Stafford County over the Rappahannock River, is set for a major rehabilitation project. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has secured $86.2 million in funding for this endeavor. Construction is slated to begin in fiscal year 2029, with activities expected from summer 2028 through summer 2029, VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said.

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Inspection and Preliminary Work:

Currently, VDOT is in the preliminary engineering phase. Crews are conducting in-depth inspections and surveys to identify all necessary repairs. This includes bridge deck examinations, geotechnical surveys, and soil sampling. These activities involve intermittent lane closures, which VDOT will announce to help drivers adjust their travel plans.

Planned Improvements:

Key improvements for the Falmouth Bridge include milling and overlaying the bridge deck, replacing the concrete rail, repairing the concrete substructure, and strengthening the structural steel girders. Additionally, there are plans to widen the sidewalk as much as feasible.

Construction Impact:

Unlike the Chatham Bridge project completed in 2021, which required full closure, the Falmouth Bridge will remain open to traffic throughout construction. The bridge, which carries nearly 40,000 vehicles daily, will undergo rehabilitation while maintaining traffic flow over Route 1.

Next Steps:

Preliminary engineering will continue throughout the year, with a report expected by the end of 2024. This report will provide alternative options and associated costs, leading to the selection of a recommended plan. The design team will finalize construction plans and traffic maintenance strategies. A public involvement phase will allow for community feedback on the proposed plans.

VDOT emphasizes the importance of public cooperation with work zone closures to ensure the safety of crews and the success of the project. Further updates will be provided as the project progresses.