Warrenton Man, 49, Charged in Manassas Stabbing

Darius Lamont Chisley, 49, of Warrenton, was arrested and charged Thursday after a stabbing at the Rosemary Ridge Apartments in Manassas.
Chisley is accused of stabbing a 45-year-old man after a verbal altercation, a Prince William County Police Department release stated. He has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding and his court date is pending.
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On July 4 at 9:17 p.m., officers responded to the Rosemary Ridge Apartments located in the 10900 block of Morning Glory Court in Manassas (20109) to investigate an assault. The investigation revealed the victim, a 45-year-old man, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused retrieved a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times before leaving the residence. While canvassing the area, officers located the accused nearby and detained him without incident. The victim was treated at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Darius Lamont CHISLEY, was arrested.
Arrested on July 4:
- Darius Lamont CHISLEY, 49, of 9010 Stonecrest Drive in Warrenton. Charged with aggravated malicious wounding Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable