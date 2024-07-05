Warrenton Man, 49, Charged in Manassas Stabbing

Darius Lamont Chisley, 49, of Warrenton, was arrested and charged Thursday after a stabbing at the Rosemary Ridge Apartments in Manassas.

Chisley is accused of stabbing a 45-year-old man after a verbal altercation, a Prince William County Police Department release stated. He has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding and his court date is pending.

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