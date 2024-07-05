Shooting at Olde Forge Follows Fireworks

A man was shot in the leg last night in south Stafford.

More from the county sheriff:

Shooting Investigation — A shooting last night in Olde Forge is under investigation by the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 4th at 10:16 p.m. deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Anvil Road in Olde Forge subdivision. Upon arrival, deputies located numerous shell casings and several vehicles damaged by bullets. As deputies continued to check the area for victims and suspects, a gunshot victim was reported to be at an area hospital.

The adult male victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact our office at 540-658-4400.

Thank you to the deputies for a swift response to this chaotic scene. Also thank you to the deputies who had just finished a long shift at the fireworks display in Pratt Park and stayed on duty to provide support.