Fredericksburg to Hold Ceremony Marking New Fire Station

The Fredericksburg City Council and the Fredericksburg Fire Department announced a public unveiling of a sign marking the location of the new Fire Station #3. The celebration will take place on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. at Snowden Park, and marks the start of construction on the new station.

The Fredericksburg Fire Department currently serves an area of 11 square miles with a population of approximately 25,700 people. The department operates two fire stations, staffing them 24/7/365 with two engine companies and one ladder/tower company. Additionally, the department operates two Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances 24/7/365, with all fire suppression personnel certified at the EMT level or higher. Mutual aid agreements are in place with Stafford and Spotsylvania counties.

The new fire station’s construction is part of the city’s FY 2022 Capital Improvements Plan. The total project cost is estimated to be $10,425,000, with $675,000 allocated for preliminary engineering and $9,750,000 for construction?.

The plan included salaries and benefits for six additional firefighters in FY 2023 and six more in FY 2024. The city plans to pursue SAFER grant funding for personnel costs, which could potentially cover up to 100% of these costs for three years. Building operating costs will start at approximately $56,000 in FY 2023, along with $197,000 in start-up costs.

The city invites the community to join the commencement of the project, which aims to improve emergency response times and service coverage within the city limits.