Fashion Police Needed: Jewelry Heist by Stylish Suspects in Gainesville

Police are searching for four people who broke into a home on Sterling Point Drive in Gainesville. Investigators have clear pictures of them, and they’re asking for your help to find the suspects described below.
See the photo gallery with the suspects above, and sign up for our free news email so you’ll know when these guys are caught.
More from Prince William police:
Residential Burglary – On July 1 at 4:44PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 14000 block of Sterling Point Dr. in Gainesville (20155) to investigate a burglary. The investigation revealed between 3:33PM and 3:58PM, four unknown individuals forcibly entered a rear deck door into the home. Upon leaving the residence, the suspects, three women and one man, got into a gold minivan and drove out of the area. Jewelry, a wallet, and an undisclosed amount of money were reported missing. The investigation continues
as officers attempt to identify the individuals involved in the incident.
Suspect Descriptions:
A woman last seen wearing a patterned gold/black headscarf, a black long-sleeve shirt, a long blue skirt, and carrying a colorful patchwork sling bag.
A woman last seen wearing a black/white striped head scarf, a white medical face mask, a white
long-sleeve shirt, white sweatpants, white tennis shoes, and carrying a small black purse.
A woman with black hair and a medium build
Last seen wearing a black baseball-style cap, a grey long-sleeve shirt, a long grey skirt, black shoes,
and carrying a small black cross-body purse
A man with a large build and a goatee
Last seen wearing aviator-style sunglasses, a white short-sleeved hooded shirt, and black shorts