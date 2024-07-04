Pr. William Crime Report: Concrete-Wielding Woman Injured Cops

Police said they found her holding a piece of concrete. Later, they found multiple cars damaged.

More from Prince William police:

Assault & Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On July 3 at 11:41PM, officers responded to Pointer Ln. near Portsmouth Rd. in Manassas (20109) to investigate an individual throwing missiles at vehicles. Upon arriving in the area, officers observed a woman, later identified as the accused, in the intersection holding a section of concrete. When officers detained the accused, she actively resisted and struck two officers before being placed inside a police vehicle. Officers determined the accused damaged multiple parked vehicles prior to their arrival on scene. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Kimberly SIERRA-OVANDO, was arrested. Arrested on July 3: [No Photo Available]

Kimberly SIERRA-OVANDO, 20, of no fixed address

Charged with 2 counts of assault & battery on LEO,1 count of throwing missiles at occupied

vehicles, 1 count of obstruction of justice, 2 counts of vandalism, and 1 count of careless

interference with traffic

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable

In other crime news in Prince William County, police said they arrested one of two men responsible for shooting into a house in Bristow.

Shooting into a Residential Dwelling *SUSPECT IDENTIFIED | ARREST – On July 3, officers concluded the investigation into the destruction of property that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the 8400 block of Carneros Valley Ct. in Bristow

(20136) on June 22. While investigating the incident, officers identified two men who were firing rounds which struck a neighboring residence. Following the investigation, one of the men, identified as Anthony Allen ANZELONE, was arrested. Officers also obtained arrest warrants for another man, identified as Kevin Lee JACKSON. Attempts to locate JACKSON have been unsuccessful. Arrested on July 3: [Pictured Right]

Anthony Allen ANZELONE, 55, of 8111 Devlin Rd. in Bristow

Charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and reckless handling of a firearm Court Date: Pending | Bond: $7,500 Unsecured

Wanted: [No Photo Available] Kevin Lee JACKSON, 56, of the 2200 block of Golf Course Dr. in Reston Described as a black male, approximately 5’9”, 165lbs., with black hair and brown eyes Wanted for felon in possession of a firearm, shooting into an occupied dwelling and reckless handling of a firearm Shooting into a Residential Dwelling [Previously Released] – On June 22 at 3:57PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 8400 block of Carneros Valley Ct. in Bristow (20136) to investigate a destruction of property. The investigation revealed the occupants of the home heard gunfire and located damage to a side window. No injuries or additional property damage were reported.

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