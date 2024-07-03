Virginia’s Drought is Getting Worse

According to recent data from the U.S. Drought Monitor, Virginia is grappling with a rapidly worsening drought.
The week-by-week analysis for June 2024 shows a dramatic rise in drought severity:
– June 25, 2024: A staggering 90.60% of Virginia’s area was under drought conditions, with 2.25% of the state experiencing D2-D4 conditions, indicating more severe drought.
– June 18, 2024: Only 24.57% of the area was under D1-D4 drought conditions, with no areas falling into the more severe D2-D4 categories.
– June 11, 2024, and earlier weeks reported no drought conditions, with 0% in all categories.
This rapid progression from no drought conditions at the end of May to severe drought by the end of June indicates a concerning trend that could significantly impact Virginia’s agriculture, water resources, and daily life.
Fauquier County Water and Sanitation Authority has issued mandatory outdoor water restrictions for all customers.
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Good news: There’s rain in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service:
High pressure remains offshore Wednesday night with a cold front entering from the Ohio River Valley for Independence Day. Clouds and moisture will increase, bringing possible showers and thunderstorms, especially west of the Allegheny Front. Most areas will stay dry with rising humidity and cloud cover. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s.
Independence Day (Thursday), the subtropical ridge moves into the southeastern U.S., bringing excessive heat, humidity, and increased chances for strong thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. The front will slowly move east into the mountains before stalling and possibly retreating north on Friday. Uncertainty remains about thunderstorm coverage for Independence Day festivities, including fireworks.
High temperatures Thursday will range from upper 70s and low 80s in higher elevations to low to mid-90s further east. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-70s.