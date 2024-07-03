Virginia’s Drought is Getting Worse

According to recent data from the U.S. Drought Monitor, Virginia is grappling with a rapidly worsening drought.

The week-by-week analysis for June 2024 shows a dramatic rise in drought severity:

– June 25, 2024: A staggering 90.60% of Virginia’s area was under drought conditions, with 2.25% of the state experiencing D2-D4 conditions, indicating more severe drought.

– June 18, 2024: Only 24.57% of the area was under D1-D4 drought conditions, with no areas falling into the more severe D2-D4 categories.

– June 11, 2024, and earlier weeks reported no drought conditions, with 0% in all categories.

This rapid progression from no drought conditions at the end of May to severe drought by the end of June indicates a concerning trend that could significantly impact Virginia’s agriculture, water resources, and daily life.

Fauquier County Water and Sanitation Authority has issued mandatory outdoor water restrictions for all customers.

Get our FREE email newsletter to stay updated on drought restrictions in our area.

Good news: There’s rain in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service: