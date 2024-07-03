Stafford Man Injured in Accidental Shooting

On Sunday, June 30, 2024, at around 5:45 p.m., Quincy Lamar Alexander, 42, of Stafford County, accidentally shot himself in the 300 block of Lafayette Boulevard in Fredericksburg. Witnesses heard the gunshot and saw Alexander exit his vehicle and collapse. They called 911, provided first aid until EMS arrived, and transported Alexander to a nearby hospital, police report.

Fredericksburg Police found a firearm and suspected narcotics in the vehicle. The incident was determined to be an accidental discharge, injuring Alexander’s lower body. Warrants were issued for Alexander on multiple charges, including possession of a firearm and narcotics, reckless handling of a firearm, and discharging a firearm in a public place.