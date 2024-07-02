New Roundabout Opens on Grant Avenue as Part of Road Diet

A new roundabout was opened to the public on June 27 on Grant Avenue in Manassas as part of ongoing construction and streetscape improvements by the city.

In addition to the roundabout, according to a report released by the city, new medians were constructed from the intersection of Grant Avenue to Taney Road and retaining walls were built between Prince William and Liberty streets, but are not complete.

The city also published an information video on Facebook for residents on how to use a roundabout as a motorist, cyclist or pedestrian.

There is still upcoming work along Grant Avenue to be completed, including street improvements along the northbound lanes between Taney Road and Prince William Street. The city is installing storm sewer pipes, drainage structures, curbs, and sidewalks along the northbound lanes as well. Along Prince William Street, new medians are being constructed.

These improvements are part of a $12 million plan approved in 2017 to improve streetscapes from Grant Avenue to Lee Avenue and Wellington Road. It’s also a part of planned enhancements envisioned in the 2008 Old Town Sector Plan, the city’s website states. The final concept also includes lane reductions between Prince William Street and Wellington Road to create a multi-modal boulevard.

This project has caused strife with property owners along Grant Avenue who will be affected by this road diet; the city had to resolve issues with seven properties as of July 2022 and the other 66 agreed to amend their property lines.