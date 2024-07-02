Driver Rams Motorcycle, F-150, Faces Attempted Murder Charge

Rome Washington, of South Carolina, was arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including attempted murder, DUI, reckless driving, and felony hit and run after causing a series of intentional crashes on Richmond Highway and leading police on a high-speed chase. He was taken into custody without injury after a PIT maneuver by Sgt. Hurt ended his rampage and is currently held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

More from the Stafford sheriff’s office:

A South Carolina man is in jail this morning after he caused a series of intentional crashes on Richmond Highway yesterday evening and became the recipient of intentional vehicle contact to end his reckless rampage.

On July 1st at 6:05 p.m. First Sergeant D.W. Fetterolf located the aftermath of a crash near the intersection of Richmond Highway and Coachman Circle. Deputy X.D. Bates arrived to assist and they learned a southbound Subaru SUV, without provocation, had intentionally struck the rear of a southbound BMW motorcycle. The impact sent the motorcyclist onto the hood of the Subaru before he eventually fell from the vehicle onto the pavement. The motorcyclist suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Subaru driver continued southbound from the accident scene. The suspect proceeded to make intentional vehicle contact with the passenger side of a Ford F-150 in the Wayside, pushing the truck toward the guardrail. Again, there was no provocation to this action. The driver of the F-150 was not injured and stopped, while the Subaru driver continued his reckless journey southbound.

First Sergeant M.R. Flick and Sergeant J.D. Hurt observed the Subaru as it passed Courthouse Road and attempted a traffic stop. The suspect refused to stop and increased his speed to over 100 mph. The suspect passed several cars over the double yellow lines, failed to stop at red traffic signals and maintained a reckless speed. Deputies attempted to use a tire deflation device at Centreport Parkway, but were unsuccessful.

Sgt. Hurt recognized the dangers of allowing the suspect to continue with the suspect’s egregious driving behavior and conducted a PIT maneuver near Enon Road.

The PIT was textbook. The Subaru did a 720-degree spin and then flipped over as it went up the grassy embankment. The uninjured suspect was taken into custody.

The suspect was identified as Rome Washington, 40, of Columbia, South Carolina. Washington was charged with DUI, reckless driving, felony eluding, felony hit and run, attempted malicious wounding, vandalism, fail to drive to the right, traffic light violations and

driving with a cell phone in his hand. He was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.