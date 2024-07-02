21st Annual Claudia Emerson Teen Poetry Contest Celebrates Young Poets

Central Rappahannock Regional Library held its 21st annual Claudia Emerson Teen Poetry Contest in June.

The event was named in memory of Claudia Emerson, an advocate for teen poets. Emerson, a Pulitzer Prize-winning poet and former professor at the University of Mary Washington, played a key role in the annual Teen Poetry Contest. She judged the contest and hosted Teen Poetry Night, providing thoughtful feedback to young poets. In 2022, she was named a Changemaker in the Virginia Women in History program.

Winners were awarded cash prizes and were invited to read their work at Claudia Emerson Teen Poetry Night. Entries were be judged by local poets Laura Bylenok and David Anthony Sam.

Entries were separated by grade level, and all winners are listed on the library’s website.

The first prize winner for grades 9-12 is Molly P.