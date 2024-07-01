Spotsylvania Deputy Shoots and Kills Armed Suspect During Domestic Disturbance

On June 30, at 3:16 a.m., deputies were dispatched to Spotswood Drive for a domestic disturbance involving a firearm.

On arrival, deputies saw a man pointing a gun at a woman. A deputy fired his gun and struck the man.

Deputies rendered aid until emergency services arrived. The 38-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman suffered no injuries.

The deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave. The investigation is ongoing, and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation will assist in the investigation.