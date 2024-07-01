Spotsy deputies takedown homicide suspect from Woodbridge

A Woodbridge man suspected of shooting and killing a 52-year-old man was arrested last night in Spotsylvania County.

On June 30, at 9:07 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 5300 block of Holley Oak Lane for a 911 text call. 9-1-1 dispatchers were able to relay information to deputies by researching information associated with the residence, that a suspect wanted for homicide from Frederick County may be inside the home. Deputies observed an individual who was positively identified as the wanted subject. Terrance Lee Morris, 38 years of age from Woodbridge, was arrested on Frederick County’s 2nd-degree murder warrant. Morris was incarcerated under no bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Morris is suspected in the shooting death of a Clarke County man on June 25th in the area of Double Tollgate and Fairfax Pike in Frederick County.

At approximately 7:16 p.m. on June 25, an incident took place directly off Fairfax Pike near Sandy’s mobile home community that resulted in the death of 52-year-old Romero Cook of Clarke County, a Frederick County sheriff’s spokesman told Potomac Local. Investigators with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office have determined that some type of dispute, possibly over mechanical services rendered, began in Clarke County, leading to a brief vehicle pursuit between the parties that ended in Frederick County with a face-to-face confrontation and shots being fired.