Severe Thunderstorms Popping Up; Continued Storms Possible Through 11 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is currently in effect for Spotsylvania County. The storm is moving southwest and is expected to impact the area until 6:45 p.m. It could produce damaging winds reaching 60 mph and pea-sized hail.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Spotsylvania Courthouse VA and Spotsylvania VA until 6:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/9oNRSK5roo — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) June 30, 2024

In addition to the warning for Spotsylvania County, a severe thunderstorm watch is in place for the surrounding regions until 11 p.m. tonight. Residents should remain vigilant and prepared for sudden weather changes.

Earlier today, mid- and high-level cloud cover delayed heating, postponing the initiation of convective activity. However, clouds gradually develop, indicating increasing instability, particularly in the east.

Additional showers and thunderstorms may form along a surface cold front across central and southwestern Pennsylvania. Storms could organize and intensify, posing a predominant threat of damaging winds. According to the National Weather Service, isolated instances of hail are possible, and there is a brief potential for tornadoes near the Chesapeake Bay.

This evening, the greatest coverage of storms is expected across southern Maryland. With precipitable water values near or above two inches, heavy rainfall rates are possible with any storm. However, the flood threat remains limited due to the dry ground conditions.

There is uncertainty regarding the occurrence of two rounds of storms in any one location, which may depend on the extent of initial storm activity and the atmosphere’s recovery before the cold front’s arrival this evening. Storms are expected to clear southern Maryland around midnight.

Temperature and Heat Index

Despite the delayed heating, temperatures are climbing into the 90s, with localized heat index values nearing or exceeding 105 degrees along the I-95 corridor, albeit only for a short duration.

Post-Storm Conditions

Gusty northerly winds behind the cold front will bring much cooler and drier air late tonight. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-50s to mid-60s, with temperatures possibly reaching the 40s in higher elevations.

Residents are advised to stay updated with the latest weather information and take necessary precautions to ensure safety during severe weather conditions.

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