Giant Food partners with Stafford Schools to fight food insecurity

Stafford County Public Schools: Stafford County Public Schools is again partnering with Giant Food on a program to help support children facing food insecurity. From July 1 through August 1, 2024, Giant Food patrons may choose to “ROUND UP AT THE REGISTER” at the end of their grocery purchase.

Donations made during this period support school food programs. Patrons may also donate through Giant Delivers, Giant Pickup, and through FLEX points that are converted to grocery dollars.

“At Stafford Schools, we understand the importance of community,” said Stafford Schools Executive Director of Nutrition Services, Brian Williams. “These donations provide another opportunity for us to support our families. This year, we will again use this important donation to provide much-needed meals for students during Summer Break when school meals are unavailable.”

Stafford Schools received $17,758.70 in donations from Giant during the last school year. The funds allowed the school system to purchase 9,350 pantry staples, and create 385 meal kits which were distributed over Spring Break to families in need.

Stafford County Schools are also providing free meals this summer to children under the age of 18.