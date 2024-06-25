Holiday changes for I-95, I-395: July 4, 2024

Transurban has announced the 95/395 Express Lanes will have a revised reversal schedule on Thursday, July 4, 2024 to accommodate travelers attending the Independence Day fireworks display.

The lanes will be open northbound all day until 7 p.m. when reversal begins. The Lanes are expected to open southbound by 8:30 p.m.

The National Park Service has announced Independence Day activities will begin at 11:45 a.m. and continue throughout the day, culminating in the annual “Fireworks on the National Mall” program. Fireworks are scheduled for 9:09-9:27 p.m.